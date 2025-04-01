Speedboat catches fire near Phuket’s Maiton Island, leaving two injured

According to the Phuket Info Center, the incident occurred in the morning when a speedboat caught fire near Maiton Island, located off the east coast of Phuket. The boat had 36 crew members on board at the time.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre and the Royal Thai Navy dispatched the HTMS Hua Hin to assist in the operation.

Additionally, a fire-fighting boat and another speedboat, provided by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, were also deployed to help.