Two substandard steel samples linked to collapsed Bangkok building

Kitjapat Phuvoravan, a member of the Engineering Institute of Thailand, explained that 32mm deformed steel bars are often used in assembling building column bases for casting cement. If these bars fail to withstand the force exerted by the building structure, they could increase the risk of collapse, he said.

He further stated that 20mm deformed steel bars are commonly used to construct bases or small pillars, adding that failure to meet the mass-per-metre standard would lead to inaccuracies in other measurements and pose risks to the building.

Steel structures are a crucial component of a building’s foundation, but they are not the sole factor that could contribute to a collapse. Other elements, such as construction design and the quality of cement, also play a role, he noted.

He believes that TISI will collect more samples for inspection, particularly focusing on cement.

Ekniti Romyanon, Inspector-General of the Industry Ministry, stated that sample collection from the State Audit Office building was limited due to challenges in rescuing victims and accessing the scene.

He explained that negotiations with the office to obtain samples took considerable time. However, he confirmed that the ministry would do its utmost to determine the reasons behind the collapse.