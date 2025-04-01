Survival gear prepared for senators during meeting

Senators were assured during Monday’s meeting that the Parliament building was strong enough to withstand the impact of an earthquake. However, officials provided them with survival gear in case of an emergency.

The Senate Secretariat provided a safety helmet, a reflective jacket, a flashlight, and a whistle for each senator attending the meeting. The survival gear was placed in front of each senator’s seat.

Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja has signed an order to establish a special situation management committee to prepare for similar incidents to Friday’s earthquake. The committee is chaired by the Senate Secretary-General.