Survival gear prepared for senators during meeting

Senators were assured during Monday’s meeting that the Parliament building was strong enough to withstand the impact of an earthquake. However, officials provided them with survival gear in case of an emergency.
The Senate Secretariat provided a safety helmet, a reflective jacket, a flashlight, and a whistle for each senator attending the meeting. The survival gear was placed in front of each senator’s seat.
Senate Speaker Mongkol Surasajja has signed an order to establish a special situation management committee to prepare for similar incidents to Friday’s earthquake. The committee is chaired by the Senate Secretary-General.
Monday’s meeting was chaired by Senate Deputy Speaker Boonsong Noisophon.
The chair of the meeting led the senators in a one-minute silence in memory of those killed by the quake in Thailand and Myanmar.
Boonsong assured the senators that engineers had inspected the building’s structure and guaranteed that it was safe to continue using the Parliament building.
Boonsong also explained the evacuation plan in case a quake occurred during the meeting.