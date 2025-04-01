DPT denies responsibility for State Audit Office building design

DPT Director-General Pongnara Yenying refuted the claim, stating that the State Audit Office had hired private companies for the building’s design and construction.

He affirmed that the department has designed and supervised the construction of various buildings nationwide in compliance with standards, safety regulations, and building control laws.

“However, the TikTok report has caused misunderstandings and has resulted in reputational damage to the department due to the dissemination of incorrect information. Therefore, we would like to clarify the facts so that the public is correctly informed and to prevent future misunderstandings,” he said.

Pongnara also urged the public to verify information from reliable sources, adding that they can contact the department if they have any questions.