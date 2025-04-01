Commerce Minister highlights irregularities in CREC No 10 operations

The company is part of the ITD-CREC No 10 joint venture, along with Italian-Thai Development (ITD), which was responsible for the construction of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which collapsed due to an earthquake on March 28.

Pichai explained that the ministry had identified several irregularities during its investigation. For example, attempts to contact the company have been unsuccessful, with neither phone calls nor doorbell rings being answered

He added that the working team, chaired by the ministry’s permanent secretary, is conducting a thorough investigation. He expects the findings to be presented at the executive committee meeting, which will address issues concerning foreign products and businesses violating laws, scheduled for Friday, 4 April.

“There are quite a few irregularities, and the company’s network is extensive. We will need to investigate thoroughly,” he said, noting that the Prime Minister had instructed that the process be carried out transparently.

Pichai also pointed out that if CREC No 10 is found to have committed an offence, both Thai and foreign shareholders would be prosecuted, facing imprisonment of up to three years and fines ranging from 100,000 to 1 million baht.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that shareholders who hold 10% of the company’s shares do not own homes, although they do own cars. The ministry has forwarded its findings to the Department of Special Investigation for further examination.