4 Chinese nationals given suspended jail term, 3,000-baht fine

Four Chinese employees of China Railway No.10 Engineering Group have been given a one-month suspended jail sentence and fined 3,000 baht each after a Bangkok court convicted them of entering the compound of a collapsed building without permission.

Court Conviction and Sentencing

The four individuals – Jiang Xiangming, Wen Bo Nan, Xiao Wei Liu, and Ye Jin – were arraigned in Bangkok District Court on Tuesday, where they pleaded guilty to the charges.

The incident occurred on Friday, 29 March, when the new office building of the State Audit Office, which was under construction in Chatuchak district, collapsed. The compound was immediately sealed off and declared a disaster zone, restricting entry without official permission from the authorities in charge of disaster management.