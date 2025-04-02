Mass Hysteria, Not Building Shake, Caused Panic at Bangkok Government Complex, Officials Say

Officials at the Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana have clarified that a brief period of panic among staff, triggered by reports of a building shake, was the result of mass hysteria rather than any actual structural instability.
The incident, which led to temporary evacuations, was not prompted by an official evacuation order, authorities have confirmed.
On Wednesday, social media platforms were abuzz with reports of a supposed building shake at Building A of the Government Complex and the nearby Department of Special Investigation (DSI) building around 10:20 AM. Reports circulated online, claiming that an evacuation had been ordered following the perceived tremors.
However, the "Government Complex Chaengwattana" Facebook page swiftly addressed the situation, posting a message stating that the staff's reaction was due to a "shared delusion" and that no official evacuation had been initiated.
The Thung Song Hong Police Station, investigating the incident, spoke with Saneh Chumpreecha, senior expert of Government Complex Administration 1, who provided clarity on the events.
According to Saneh, the initial alarm stemmed from staff on the fifth floor of the Intellectual Property Court, who witnessed a glass of water shaking. This caused them to flee downstairs in a state of panic.
The news of the apparent shaking quickly spread, prompting staff in the adjacent DSI building to also evacuate, despite no official instruction to do so.
"The evacuation was a result of the staff's own alarm," Saneh explained. "Neither building administration issued an evacuation order."
To quell the rising anxiety, both building administrations used the public address system to inform staff that there was no cause for concern and to request their return to work. By the time of the official statement, many staff members had already begun to return to their desks.
Officials have reassured the public that the buildings are structurally sound and that the incident was a case of mass panic, not a genuine building shake.