Mass Hysteria, Not Building Shake, Caused Panic at Bangkok Government Complex, Officials Say

Officials at the Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana have clarified that a brief period of panic among staff, triggered by reports of a building shake, was the result of mass hysteria rather than any actual structural instability.

The incident, which led to temporary evacuations, was not prompted by an official evacuation order, authorities have confirmed.

On Wednesday, social media platforms were abuzz with reports of a supposed building shake at Building A of the Government Complex and the nearby Department of Special Investigation (DSI) building around 10:20 AM. Reports circulated online, claiming that an evacuation had been ordered following the perceived tremors.

