Navy chief orders safety check of naval building built by Chinese firm

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Commander-in-Chief has ordered a thorough structural safety inspection of one of the naval command buildings constructed by China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group, the Navy Chief of Staff announced on Wednesday.
Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Phairoj Fuangjan, RTN Chief of Staff, stated that RTN Commander-in-Chief ACM Jirapol Wongwit had instructed him to lead a safety assessment of the Naval Supply Department (NSD) command building following the earthquake on 28 March.
Phairoj noted that the NSD command building was constructed by China Railway No. 10, the same firm responsible for the new office building of the State Audit Office (SAO), which collapsed in Chatuchak district on 28 March due to the earthquake’s impact.
He added that the NSD command building was completed in 2021 but was only officially handed over to the RTN in 2024.
The building was in use when the earthquake struck, and naval officers inside felt the structure trembling. However, no visible cracks were detected.
Phairoj explained that the three-storey building primarily consists of horizontal usage spaces rather than vertical structures, which may have helped mitigate the impact of the tremors.
In response to safety concerns, Phairoj has instructed the Naval Public Works Department to conduct a structural reassessment of the NSD command building and to inspect all RTN-operated hospitals to determine whether they sustained any earthquake-related damage.