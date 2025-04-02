Navy chief orders safety check of naval building built by Chinese firm

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Commander-in-Chief has ordered a thorough structural safety inspection of one of the naval command buildings constructed by China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group, the Navy Chief of Staff announced on Wednesday.

Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Phairoj Fuangjan, RTN Chief of Staff, stated that RTN Commander-in-Chief ACM Jirapol Wongwit had instructed him to lead a safety assessment of the Naval Supply Department (NSD) command building following the earthquake on 28 March.

Safety Concerns Following Building Collapse

Phairoj noted that the NSD command building was constructed by China Railway No. 10, the same firm responsible for the new office building of the State Audit Office (SAO), which collapsed in Chatuchak district on 28 March due to the earthquake’s impact.