Thailand ranks 59th in global earthquake list with 59 quakes

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 02, 2025

As of Wednesday, Thailand was ranked 59th among the top 100 countries with the most earthquakes, recording 59 quakes, with the highest magnitude reaching 4.9.

According to the website Earthquakelist.org, this ranking of countries with the most earthquakes is updated daily and is based on data from the US Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Any earthquake with a magnitude of 4 or above is counted, provided the epicentre is within 300 kilometres of the country.

The top 10 countries with the most earthquakes since the beginning of this year are:

  • Indonesia: 517 times, highest magnitude 6.1
  • Mexico: 483 times, highest magnitude 6.2
  • Greece: 413 times, highest magnitude 5.3
  • Türkiye: 403 times, highest magnitude 5.3
  • China: 324 times, highest magnitude 7.1
  • Ethiopia: 241 times, highest magnitude 5.9
  • Chile: 225 times, highest magnitude 6.1
  • Japan: 222 times, highest magnitude 6.8
  • India: 197 times, highest magnitude 7.1
  • The Philippines: 196 times, highest magnitude 5.7

According to a report by Krungthep Turakij, the primary cause of these earthquakes is the location of these countries along the boundaries of tectonic plates—points where plates collide, move past each other, or separate.

  • Indonesia – Situated in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is affected by the movement of the Indo-Australian, Eurasian, and Pacific plates, leading to frequent earthquakes.
  • Mexico – Positioned near the junction of the Cocos and North American plates, Mexico faces a high risk of earthquakes.
  • Japan – Another country within the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan is impacted by the movement of the Pacific, Philippine, and Eurasian plates, resulting in frequent and sometimes severe earthquakes.
  • Türkiye – Located along the North Anatolian Fault, Türkiye experiences significant land movement and has suffered several major earthquakes.
  • China – Home to several major fault lines, including the Himalayan Seismic Belt, China frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in its western regions.
  • Chile – Situated at the junction of the Nazca and South American plates, Chile is one of the most seismically active countries in the world.
  • The Philippines – Also in the Pacific Ring of Fire, the Philippines is affected by the movement of the Philippine and Eurasian plates, leading to frequent earthquakes.
