Thailand ranks 59th in global earthquake list with 59 quakes

According to the website Earthquakelist.org, this ranking of countries with the most earthquakes is updated daily and is based on data from the US Geological Survey and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Any earthquake with a magnitude of 4 or above is counted, provided the epicentre is within 300 kilometres of the country.
The top 10 countries with the most earthquakes since the beginning of this year are:
According to a report by Krungthep Turakij, the primary cause of these earthquakes is the location of these countries along the boundaries of tectonic plates—points where plates collide, move past each other, or separate.