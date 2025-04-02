Online Fraud Cost Thailand 60 Billion Baht in 2024, Report Reveals

Thailand’s economy has suffered a staggering 60 billion baht loss in 2024 due to widespread online fraud, with millions of citizens falling victim to sophisticated telephone and SMS scams.

A recent report highlighting these alarming figures has prompted a national seminar aimed at bolstering media literacy and fact-checking initiatives to combat the escalating economic impact.

The “International Fact-Checking Day 2025” seminar, organised by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), Cofact Thailand, and a coalition of 20 partner organisations on Wednesday, underscored the urgent need to address the rampant spread of disinformation.

The event, themed “The Battle for Truth: Reclaiming Information Integrity in the Age of Distrust,” revealed that Thai citizens were targeted by 38 million fraudulent phone calls and 130 million deceptive SMS messages in the past year, marking a five-year high.

Supinya Klangnarong, co-founder of Cofact (Thailand), stressed the economic repercussions of these scams, stating, "This level of fraud not only undermines public trust but also inflicts severe economic harm."

To counter this, Cofact Thailand, in collaboration with ThaiHealth and 11 media organisations, is intensifying its efforts to combat disinformation.

Initiatives include the “Donate Fake News” campaign, aimed at analysing and verifying false information, and the promotion of awards for journalists and content creators who actively engage in fact-checking.



