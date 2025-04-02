Public Health Ministry orders hospital checks, sends aid to Myanmar

Regarding aid to Myanmar, which was severely affected, the ministry plans to deploy emergency medical technicians approved by the World Health Organisation. Two teams of 80 technicians, experienced in disaster relief, will assist for four to six weeks under the leadership of Wichai Chaimongkol, an adviser to the Public Health Minister.

Somsak also stated that the ministry would review the bid evaluation process to prioritise building safety, cautioning that low-cost projects may lead to substandard materials. He emphasised the need to examine government regulations before blacklisting contractors. He reaffirmed that no issues were found in the construction of Songkhla Hospital’s nine-storey building, built by ITD-CREC No 10 joint venture.

ITD-CREC No 10 joint venture is currently handling several projects, including the State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which collapsed due to Friday’s earthquake.