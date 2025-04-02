Public Health Ministry orders hospital checks, sends aid to Myanmar

During an executive meeting on Wednesday, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin commended ministry officials for their efforts in caring for patients after Friday’s earthquake. He stressed the need for a swift response.
The meeting revealed that 480 hospitals were affected, with most resuming services. However, Rajavithi, Phrae, Wisetchaichan, Samut Sakhon and Phra Yuen hospitals have yet to fully reopen. A multi-agency committee has been set up to conduct thorough inspections to ensure safety and reassure visitors.
Concerns had been raised over a Chinese company involved in constructing a nine-storey building at Songkhla Hospital. The meeting confirmed that no irregularities were found in materials or construction procedures.
Regarding aid to Myanmar, which was severely affected, the ministry plans to deploy emergency medical technicians approved by the World Health Organisation. Two teams of 80 technicians, experienced in disaster relief, will assist for four to six weeks under the leadership of Wichai Chaimongkol, an adviser to the Public Health Minister.
Somsak also stated that the ministry would review the bid evaluation process to prioritise building safety, cautioning that low-cost projects may lead to substandard materials. He emphasised the need to examine government regulations before blacklisting contractors. He reaffirmed that no issues were found in the construction of Songkhla Hospital’s nine-storey building, built by ITD-CREC No 10 joint venture.
ITD-CREC No 10 joint venture is currently handling several projects, including the State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, which collapsed due to Friday’s earthquake.