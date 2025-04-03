Heavy rains and flash floods warning for the South

An easterly wave moving pass the Gulf of Thailand and the South will bring more rainfall, gusty winds, and isolated heavy to very heavy rains to the South on Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
It urged people in the South to be cautious of rain accumulation, which could cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas.
Waves in the lower Gulf and the Andaman Sea could rise to over 2 meters high in thundershowers, the department said, urging all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
In the upper country, hot weather with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds are forecast for the North and the Central regions, due to the influence of the moderate high-pressure system over the Northeast and the South China Sea and the prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Tak; minimum temperature 22-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 35-39°C.
Northeast: Partly cloudy; minimum 18-22°C, maximum 32-36°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-38°C.
East: Hot in the upper part with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers with gusts and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 29-32°C; waves about 2 metres high and over 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 30-32°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 34-38°C.