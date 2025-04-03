Xin Ke Yuan Steel rejects steel bar test results, requests additional testing

Xin Ke Yuan Steel Ltd has rejected the test results from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand, which found that the company’s 32mm and 20mm deformed steel bars, used in the construction of a building, did not meet safety standards.

The Rayong-based company on Wednesday called for further testing by the Thailand Automotive Institute, citing that the boron levels in their steel products can be more accurately measured by the institute’s laboratory.

Xin Ke Yuan Steel is currently under scrutiny for its potential involvement in the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok following last Friday’s earthquake.

A task force from the Ministry of Industry visited the company’s factory in Nong Lalok subdistrict, Ban Khai district of Rayong on Wednesday to inspect steel products that were confiscated after the factory was ordered to shut down in December 2024.

During an inspection on December 19, 2024, by Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, multiple safety and environmental violations were discovered. Following this, the ministry seized 2,441 tonnes of steel products, valued at 50.1 million baht, on January 9.