Warning for heavy rains and flash floods in the South due to incoming easterly wave

An easterly wave moving pass the South to the Andaman Sea will bring gusty winds and isolated heavy rains to the South on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
It urged people in the South to be cautious of rain accumulation, which could cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas.
Waves in the lower Gulf and the Andaman Sea could rise to over 2 meters high in thundershowers, the department said, urging all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
In the upper country, hot weather with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds are forecast for the North and the Central regions, due to the influence of the weakening moderate high-pressure system over the Northeast and the South China Sea and the prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds.
Weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gust mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Tak; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 35-40°C.
Northeast: Partly cloudy and hot day; minimum 18-24°C, maximum 33-36°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 36-38°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 34-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about 2 metres high and over 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers with gust and isolated heavy rains in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 35-38°C.