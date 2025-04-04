Warning for heavy rains and flash floods in the South due to incoming easterly wave

An easterly wave moving pass the South to the Andaman Sea will bring gusty winds and isolated heavy rains to the South on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

It urged people in the South to be cautious of rain accumulation, which could cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas.

Waves in the lower Gulf and the Andaman Sea could rise to over 2 meters high in thundershowers, the department said, urging all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.

In the upper country, hot weather with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds are forecast for the North and the Central regions, due to the influence of the weakening moderate high-pressure system over the Northeast and the South China Sea and the prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds.