Sun-overhead phenomenon to occur across 77 Thai provinces

FRIDAY, APRIL 04, 2025

The astronomical phenomenon known as the “sun overhead” will take place in 77 provinces across Thailand this year, beginning in Yala’s Betong district on Friday.

According to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), the sun will pass directly overhead, making outdoor objects appear shadowless.

While direct sunlight may raise temperatures, other factors such as monsoons, rainfall and accumulated heat also influence the overall climate.

In Thailand, the first occurrence of the phenomenon begins today in Betong district of Yala province at 12.19pm and will conclude in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, at 12.17pm on May 22.

Thanks to its tropical location between 5-20 degrees north latitude, Thailand experiences this event twice a year.

Here are some provinces where the sun-overhead phenomenon can be observed:

First phenomenon (April-May)

  • Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark, Chiang Mai: May 15, 12.21pm
  • Lampang: May 12, 12.18pm
  • Nakhon Sawan: May 3, 12.16pm
  • Lopburi: April 30, 12.15pm
  • Bangkok: April 27, 12.15pm
  • Chonburi: April 25, 12.14pm
  • Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory, Chachoengsao: April 26, 12.13pm
  • Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory, Nakhon Ratchasima: April 30, 12.09pm
  • Ubon Ratchathani: May 1, 11.58am
  • Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory, Khon Kaen: May 7, 12.09pm.
  • Sakon Nakhon: May 8, 12.00pm
  • Udon Thani: May 9, 12.05pm
  • Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai: May 9, 12.17pm

Second phenomenon (July-September)

  • Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark, Chiang Mai: July 28, 12.31pm
  • Lampang: July 31, 12.29pm
  • Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai: July 21, 12.27pm
  • Udon Thani: August 3, 12.15pm
  • Sakon Nakhon: August 4, 12.10pm
  • Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory, Khon Kaen: August 6, 12.15pm
  • Nakhon Sawan: August 9, 12.25pm
  • Lopburi: August 12, 12.23pm
  • Bangkok: August 16, 12.22pm
  • Ubon Ratchathani: August 11, 12.06pm
  • Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory, Nakhon Ratchasima: August 12, 12.17pm
  • Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory, Chachoengsao: August 16, 12.19pm
  • Chonburi: August 17, 12.20pm
  • Phuket: September 2, 12.26pm
  • Chalermprakhiat Astronomical Observatory, Songkhla: September 4, 12.17pm
  • Betong district, Yala: September 7, 12.14pm

For more information on the sun overhead phenomenon in Thailand, please visit https://www.narit.or.th/Sun-Overhead-TH-2568

 

