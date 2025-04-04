Sun-overhead phenomenon to occur across 77 Thai provinces

According to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT), the sun will pass directly overhead, making outdoor objects appear shadowless.
While direct sunlight may raise temperatures, other factors such as monsoons, rainfall and accumulated heat also influence the overall climate.
In Thailand, the first occurrence of the phenomenon begins today in Betong district of Yala province at 12.19pm and will conclude in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, at 12.17pm on May 22.
Thanks to its tropical location between 5-20 degrees north latitude, Thailand experiences this event twice a year.
Here are some provinces where the sun-overhead phenomenon can be observed:
For more information on the sun overhead phenomenon in Thailand, please visit https://www.narit.or.th/Sun-Overhead-TH-2568