Hot day with isolated thundershowers forecast for upper Thailand

The North, the Central including Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East regions of Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds on Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

These conditions are caused by a heat low-pressure system covering the upper country, along with prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds, according to the department.

Meanwhile, the easterly wind is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the South. Waves in the lower Gulf and the Andaman Sea could rise to over 2 meters high during thundershowers. The department urged all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.