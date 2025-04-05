Hot day with isolated thundershowers forecast for upper Thailand

The North, the Central including Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East regions of Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds on Saturday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
These conditions are caused by a heat low-pressure system covering the upper country, along with prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds, according to the department.
Meanwhile, the easterly wind is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the South. Waves in the lower Gulf and the Andaman Sea could rise to over 2 meters high during thundershowers. The department urged all ships to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet; minimum temperature 24-28 degrees Celsius, maximum 37-40°C.
Northeast: Hot day; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 36-38°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 37-40°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 34-38°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 36-38°C.