Krungthai’s THB18.2-billion reserve set for Songkran spending 

Krungthai Bank (KTB) has prepared 18.24 billion baht in cash reserve at its branches and ATMs nationwide ahead of the Songkran festival, according to a statement from the bank yesterday.

Thais will celebrate a 5-day-long Songkran, or Thai traditional New Year, from April 11–15. During the world-renowned water festival, domestic travel and spending are expected to spike, especially in tourist provinces such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Chonburi.

KTB said that of the Songkran cash reserve, 3.47 billion baht is earmarked for customers in Bangkok, while 14.77 billion baht is designated for those in provincial areas.

The bank’s ATM machines nationwide will be stocked with 15.25 billion baht in cash, while KTB’s branches and service centers will have a total of 2.99 billion baht, the bank said.

The bank’s customers can also use the Krungthai NEXT and Pao Tang mobile applications to transfer money free of charge, available 24/7.

KTB added that its shopping mall branches nationwide will close on April 14.

For more information, call Krungthai Contact Center at 02-111-1111.