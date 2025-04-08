Paetongtarn files complaint over false quotation by alleged conman

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday filed a police complaint after an alleged conman falsely claimed a connection with her to deceive a well-known TV actress, according to a government spokesperson.
Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said that Paetongtarn and her media team reported to police that the individual known as “High-society member Hot” was not among her advisors.
The man, who was arrested on Monday, allegedly created a fake screenshot of LINE chat messages with Paetongtarn to trick TV actress and model Rinyarat Watcharojsiri. He claimed to be an advisor to the prime minister and to have close ties with senior figures in the Pheu Thai Party.
He allegedly led Rinyarat to believe he intended to marry her, and reportedly defrauded her of an undisclosed sum of money. She later discovered that he was already legally married to another woman.
After Rinyarat filed a complaint, police arrested the suspect on Monday. However, he sustained injuries after jumping from the third floor of the Khok Kham Police Station and is now being treated in hospital.
Jirayu clarified that Paetongtarn has only three official advisors: himself; Thirapong Wongsiwawilas, former Secretary-General of the PM’s Office; and Nattawut Saikua, a prominent red-shirt leader.
He added that the spokesperson team verified the screenshot of the alleged chat and confirmed it was fake.
The LINE account claimed to belong to Paetongtarn was forged, and the style of language used did not resemble her typical manner of communication.
Further checks with both the Pheu Thai Party and the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that the suspect was not affiliated with either body.