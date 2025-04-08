Paetongtarn files complaint over false quotation by alleged conman

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday filed a police complaint after an alleged conman falsely claimed a connection with her to deceive a well-known TV actress, according to a government spokesperson.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said that Paetongtarn and her media team reported to police that the individual known as “High-society member Hot” was not among her advisors.

Alleged Conman Used Fake Chat to Deceive Actress

The man, who was arrested on Monday, allegedly created a fake screenshot of LINE chat messages with Paetongtarn to trick TV actress and model Rinyarat Watcharojsiri. He claimed to be an advisor to the prime minister and to have close ties with senior figures in the Pheu Thai Party.