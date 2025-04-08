Phumtham, Prasert deny alleged conman is a Pheu Thai member

Two senior members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party on Tuesday denied that a man accused of defrauding a television actress is affiliated with the party.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, along with Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, dismissed claims linking the alleged fraudster, known as "Hi-so Hot", to Pheu Thai.
The man, dubbed “Hi-so Hot”, was arrested on Monday following a complaint from actress and model Rinyarat Watcharojsiri, who accused him of defrauding her of 90,000 baht. She alleged he promised to marry her, only to later discover he was already married.
Phumtham stated that the man may have used a Pheu Thai-branded shirt to lend false credibility, noting that such shirts are sold to the general public and not restricted to party members.
He explained that he may have unknowingly taken a photo with the man, as he often poses for pictures with supporters at public events without knowing them personally.
Phumtham revealed that this was not the first time conmen had falsely claimed connections with him. He said he had already pursued legal action against two individuals who previously used his name to deceive others.
Commenting on reports that “Hi-so Hot” had claimed to be escorted by military vehicles, Phumtham said he had ordered an inquiry. The investigation confirmed that two military police officers had preceded the man’s vehicle.
The officers reportedly used private vehicles, but Phumtham said that if further investigation revealed the use of military resources, they would be dismissed from service.
Prasert, who served as Pheu Thai secretary-general for three years before being succeeded by Sorawong Thinethong, said he had never encountered “Hi-so Hot” in any party capacity.
Prasert added that it was common for criminals to exploit the names of political parties for personal gain, especially as political parties typically maintain an open-door policy for the public.