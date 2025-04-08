Phumtham, Prasert deny alleged conman is a Pheu Thai member

Two senior members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party on Tuesday denied that a man accused of defrauding a television actress is affiliated with the party.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, along with Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, dismissed claims linking the alleged fraudster, known as "Hi-so Hot", to Pheu Thai.

TV Actress Deceived by Alleged Conman

The man, dubbed “Hi-so Hot”, was arrested on Monday following a complaint from actress and model Rinyarat Watcharojsiri, who accused him of defrauding her of 90,000 baht. She alleged he promised to marry her, only to later discover he was already married.