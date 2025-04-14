More victims likely to be found in SAO building collapse: Chadchart

The 30-storey building, located in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, collapsed during an earthquake on March 28. Rescue operations are ongoing to search for 53 missing individuals, with debris removal now nearly 50% complete.

Chadchart stated that the height of the debris has decreased from 26 centimetres to 20.5 centimetres as of Monday, making it easier to search for victims still trapped inside. He expects more bodies to be found on the 24th to 29th floors within the next couple of days.

He explained that workers on higher floors—where the building tends to sway significantly—may not have had time to escape via the fire exits, as they were likely trying to hold onto something for stability. As a result, many workers may have been trapped between the 24th and 29th floors.