More victims likely to be found in SAO building collapse: Chadchart

The 30-storey building, located in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, collapsed during an earthquake on March 28. Rescue operations are ongoing to search for 53 missing individuals, with debris removal now nearly 50% complete.
Chadchart stated that the height of the debris has decreased from 26 centimetres to 20.5 centimetres as of Monday, making it easier to search for victims still trapped inside. He expects more bodies to be found on the 24th to 29th floors within the next couple of days.
He explained that workers on higher floors—where the building tends to sway significantly—may not have had time to escape via the fire exits, as they were likely trying to hold onto something for stability. As a result, many workers may have been trapped between the 24th and 29th floors.
Chadchart reported that Monday’s operation ran smoothly, with all public officials working at full capacity. Around 500 of them were from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), he noted.
While the private sector has had to redeploy some personnel to other missions during this period, Chadchart assured the public that the operation has not been affected, as there is no shortage of equipment. Both fuel and hydraulic lines remain fully supplied, with current daily oil usage at approximately 5,100 litres.
“Our goal is to complete the demolition of the entire building by the end of this month,” he said.
He added that the operation will focus on using heavy drilling equipment supported by drones. The drones will act as a third eye, providing aerial views to help locate gaps in the debris and identify victims.
Demolition efforts will prioritise the upper areas of Zones B and C, particularly the fire escape routes and elevator shafts, where victims are most likely to be found. Chadchart confirmed that every effort will be made to recover all the victims’ bodies.
When asked whether the extended operation might hinder the identification process, he said modern technology would aid in verifying identities. In addition to DNA analysis, other forms of evidence—such as clothing—would also be used.
He also gave assurances that officials would assist in identifying any undocumented foreign workers among the victims, and that their families need not fear legal prosecution.
Regarding the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) collecting debris samples as part of its inquiry, Chadchart confirmed that it would not disrupt the rescue work, and that the BMA was fully cooperating.