Over 3,200 found guilty of traffic violations in first four Songkran ‘dangerous days’

Courts in Bangkok and across the provinces have found 3,297 individuals guilty of traffic law violations during the first four days of the seven “dangerous days” of Songkran, placing them on probation, the Department of Probation (DOP) chief said on Tuesday.
DOP Director-General Suriya Singhakomol stated that the convictions stemmed from traffic offences committed between 11 and 14 April, and all offenders have been placed under probationary supervision.
Suriya added that 25 individuals were ordered by the courts to wear electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets as part of their probation.
He noted that the number of drink-driving cases this year decreased by 432 cases compared to the same period last Songkran, although he did not specify the total number.
This year, the highest number of drink-driving cases by province were:
On Monday (14 April) alone, 1,718 individuals were placed on probation after being found guilty of traffic violations. Of these, 1,674 cases were related to drink-driving. Additionally, 15 offenders received EM bracelets.
Suriya said provincial DOP offices have deployed staff to monitor and support traffic police, focusing on identifying speeding motorists and motorcyclists during the Songkran holidays. Those placed on probation are also being educated on the dangers of speeding and reckless driving.