Over 3,200 found guilty of traffic violations in first four Songkran ‘dangerous days’

Courts in Bangkok and across the provinces have found 3,297 individuals guilty of traffic law violations during the first four days of the seven “dangerous days” of Songkran, placing them on probation, the Department of Probation (DOP) chief said on Tuesday.

DOP Director-General Suriya Singhakomol stated that the convictions stemmed from traffic offences committed between 11 and 14 April, and all offenders have been placed under probationary supervision.

Electronic Monitoring Ordered for Repeat Offenders

Suriya added that 25 individuals were ordered by the courts to wear electronic monitoring (EM) bracelets as part of their probation.