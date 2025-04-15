Social media uproar over boys disrespecting statue of revered monk

Thai social media users have reacted with outrage after a video clip surfaced showing two boys behaving disrespectfully towards a statue of a highly revered monk from the reigns of King Rama IV and V during Songkran celebrations in Pathum Thani on Monday.

The controversy erupted after a Facebook user, using the account name Nes Nes, posted a TikTok clip to the page "News for Rangsit Residents" on Monday.

Disrespectful Act at Songkran Site

The clip shows two boys, estimated to be around 11 or 12 years old, dancing near the statue of Luang Por To, formally known as Somdej Phra Phuttacharn To Promrangsi, at a Songkran celebration site near the Sapan Daeng Bridge in Khlong 1, Tambon Prachatipat, in Thanyaburi district.