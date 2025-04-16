4.1-magnitude quake hits Myanmar near Mae Hong Son border

The Earthquake Observation Division of the department reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers at 12:24 AM (Thailand time).
The epicenter was located at latitude 18.604° North and longitude 96.442° East, approximately 160 kilometers northwest of Mae Hong Son province.
The tremors were reportedly felt by residents in several northern border provinces. No damage to property or casualties has been reported at this time.
The division also noted that a mild 1.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 2:51 AM on the same day, with the epicenter in Saen Hai Subdistrict, Wiang Haeng District, Chiang Mai province, at a depth of just over 1 kilometer.
As of 7:40 AM Wednesday, a total of 11 earthquakes have been recorded—10 in Myanmar and one in Chiang Mai, Thailand—with magnitudes ranging from 1.5 to 4.1.
The division also reported that a total of 547 aftershocks have been recorded following the massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.
The initial earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.2 and a depth of 10 km, occurred at approximately 1:20 PM near Mandalay, about 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province.
The tremors affected northern and central Thailand, particularly Bangkok, where buildings were damaged in several districts.
As of 7 AM on Wednesday, the division reported 547 aftershocks in Myanmar and surrounding areas. These included 231 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0–2.9, 223 with magnitudes between 3.0–3.9, 78 with magnitudes between 4.0–4.9, and 15 with magnitudes between 5.0–5.9.