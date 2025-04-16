Reported missing Welsh tourist found safe in Krabi hotel

Pol Col Sorathat Eiamlao, Superintendent of Krabi Immigration Police, confirmed on Tuesday that Davies is alive and safe in Krabi.

Authorities discovered that he had checked into a hotel on Maharaj Road Soi 2, in Krabi Municipality. He was found alone at the hotel but declined to provide any information to officers.

Hotel guests who had spoken with Davies said he may have had personal issues with his family and had told fellow travelers that he did not wish to return home.

Immigration records show that Davies entered Krabi province on February 22 and had stayed at multiple hotels in the Krabi municipal area. He never traveled to Phi Phi Island, contrary to earlier reports, and has been staying at his current hotel since March 22.

Thai authorities will now coordinate with the British Embassy to inform his family.