Thailand’s EMT assists 334 Myanmar patients following earthquake

The first team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) from Thailand, deployed to Myanmar following the 28 March earthquake, has provided medical assistance to 334 patients, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.
Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary for the Public Health Ministry, stated that the ministry's first EMT team was dispatched to Myanmar on 12 April.
By the evening of 14 April, the team had treated 334 patients in Mandalay, most of whom were of working age.
The medical team addressed a range of health issues including muscle and joint pain, chronic illnesses, skin conditions, mental health concerns, and respiratory problems. They also treated wounds, performed minor surgeries, and administered intravenous nutrition to certain patients. Five individuals were referred to local hospitals, Dr Opas added.
For the remainder of their mission, the team will continue to focus on patients in areas approximately an hour and a half from their hotel, operating under the protection of Thai and Myanmar troops. They will also inspect and repair the drinking water filtration system at a local school in Mandalay to help ensure access to clean drinking water for the community.
Dr Opas noted that the ministry plans to deploy up to four EMT teams to assist Myanmar, with each team serving for one week. The second team, comprising 32 members, is scheduled to depart Thailand on 18 April.