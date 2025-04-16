Thailand’s EMT assists 334 Myanmar patients following earthquake

The first team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) from Thailand, deployed to Myanmar following the 28 March earthquake, has provided medical assistance to 334 patients, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary for the Public Health Ministry, stated that the ministry's first EMT team was dispatched to Myanmar on 12 April.

By the evening of 14 April, the team had treated 334 patients in Mandalay, most of whom were of working age.