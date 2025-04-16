Two caves in Kanchanaburi closed to tourists over runoff fears

Lam Khlong Ngu National Park announced on Wednesday that it would temporarily close two of its popular caves, including the one where a park ranger recently drowned, due to concerns about runoffs caused by heavy rainfall.

Akkhanit Klangpraphan, head of the park, stated that Sao Hin Cave and Nok Nang Ane (Swiftlet) Cave will be closed to tourists from Thursday until further notice.

Flooding and Landslide Warnings Prompt Precaution

The decision follows a warning from the Office of National Water Resources, which forecast possible flash floods and landslides in Thong Pha Phum, Sai Yok, Bo Phloi, Si Sawat, Sangkhla Buri, Nong Prue, and Mueang districts after prolonged rainfall.