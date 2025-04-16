Two caves in Kanchanaburi closed to tourists over runoff fears

Lam Khlong Ngu National Park announced on Wednesday that it would temporarily close two of its popular caves, including the one where a park ranger recently drowned, due to concerns about runoffs caused by heavy rainfall.
Akkhanit Klangpraphan, head of the park, stated that Sao Hin Cave and Nok Nang Ane (Swiftlet) Cave will be closed to tourists from Thursday until further notice.
The decision follows a warning from the Office of National Water Resources, which forecast possible flash floods and landslides in Thong Pha Phum, Sai Yok, Bo Phloi, Si Sawat, Sangkhla Buri, Nong Prue, and Mueang districts after prolonged rainfall.
To prevent potential accidents, park authorities decided to shut access to the caves, fearing that runoff water could rush into the cave systems and put visitors at risk.
Sao Hin Cave was also the site of a tragic accident earlier this week. On Tuesday, Paisan Waenpetch, a freelance ranger, drowned while attempting to retrieve a tourist’s lost mobile phone from a creek inside the cave. He had been leading a group of visitors at the time.
Paisan dived underwater to search for the phone but failed to resurface. His body was found eight hours later, trapped between rocks at the bottom of the creek.
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced that Paisan’s family would receive: