200 dead in road accidents during six of seven ‘dangerous Songkran days’

Overall Songkran Accident Data ( April 11–16)

Total road accidents: 1,377

Total fatalities: 200

Total injuries: 1,362

Top provinces:

Provinces with zero deaths: 15

Most accidents: Phatthalung (52 accidents)

Most injuries: Lampang (56 injuries)

Highest death toll: Bangkok (16 deaths)

Common Accident Factors

According to the cumulative data, the key contributing factors and patterns include:

Leading cause: Speeding (41.10%)

Vehicle most involved: Motorcycles (83.32%)

Most common accident locations: Highways (40.74%)

Authorities Maintain Vigilance as Travel Continues

Kachorn noted that although most Songkran celebrants had returned to work, many remained in their hometowns or tourist destinations and would likely be travelling back on Thursday. As a result, officials would continue to strictly enforce traffic laws on both main and secondary roads.

He emphasised the importance of motorcycle safety, urging authorities to monitor crash helmet usage closely. Checkpoint officers have been instructed to remind all road users to obey traffic regulations and drive responsibly.

Safety Reminders for Travellers Returning Home

Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, urged motorists returning to work on Thursday to ensure they are well-rested and that their vehicles are in good working condition. Proper rest and vehicle safety checks are essential to avoid further road accidents.

