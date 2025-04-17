200 dead in road accidents during six of seven ‘dangerous Songkran days’

THURSDAY, APRIL 17, 2025

Six days of Songkran travel saw 200 deaths and 1,377 road accidents across Thailand, with speeding and motorcycles as key factors.

The Road Safety Centre reported on Thursday that 1,377 road accidents occurred nationwide during the first six days of Thailand’s “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran, resulting in 200 deaths and 1,362 injuries.

Songkran Road Accident Statistics: April 11–16

At a press conference held at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Kachorn Srichavanothai, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Interior Ministry, revealed the latest statistics from April 11 to 16. These six days are part of the annual safety campaign targeting traffic accidents during the Songkran holiday period.

On the sixth day alone—Wednesday, April 16—there were 155 reported road accidents, with 22 fatalities and 149 people injured.

Leading Causes of Songkran Accidents

The primary causes of road accidents on 16 April were:

  • Speeding: 39.35%
  • Sudden lane changes: 19.35%

Motorcycles were involved in the vast majority of accidents:

  • Motorcycles: 83.76%
  • Pick-up trucks: 8.13%
  • Sedan cars: 3.13%


Provincial Breakdown for April 16

  • Most accidents: Lampang (9 accidents)
  • Most injuries: Lampang (9 injuries)
  • Most fatalities: Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Pathum Thani, Ang Thong, and Phetchaburi (2 deaths each)

Overall Songkran Accident Data ( April 11–16)

  • Total road accidents: 1,377
  • Total fatalities: 200
  • Total injuries: 1,362

Top provinces:

  • Provinces with zero deaths: 15
  • Most accidents: Phatthalung (52 accidents)
  • Most injuries: Lampang (56 injuries)
  • Highest death toll: Bangkok (16 deaths)

Common Accident Factors

According to the cumulative data, the key contributing factors and patterns include:

  • Leading cause: Speeding (41.10%)
  • Vehicle most involved: Motorcycles (83.32%)
  • Most common accident locations: Highways (40.74%)

Authorities Maintain Vigilance as Travel Continues

Kachorn noted that although most Songkran celebrants had returned to work, many remained in their hometowns or tourist destinations and would likely be travelling back on Thursday. As a result, officials would continue to strictly enforce traffic laws on both main and secondary roads.

He emphasised the importance of motorcycle safety, urging authorities to monitor crash helmet usage closely. Checkpoint officers have been instructed to remind all road users to obey traffic regulations and drive responsibly.

Safety Reminders for Travellers Returning Home

Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, urged motorists returning to work on Thursday to ensure they are well-rested and that their vehicles are in good working condition. Proper rest and vehicle safety checks are essential to avoid further road accidents.
 

