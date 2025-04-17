Myanmar hit by moderate 5.1-magnitude earthquake on Thursday

THURSDAY, APRIL 17, 2025

A 5.1-magnitude quake struck Myanmar Thursday with no tremors felt in Thailand. Over 570 aftershocks have followed since the major March quake.

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck Myanmar on Thursday afternoon, according to Thailand’s Meteorological Department. No tremors were felt in Thailand.

Earthquake Details and Location

The Earthquake Monitoring Division of the department reported that the quake occurred at 1:32 PM at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located approximately 316 kilometres northwest of Pang Ma Pha district in Mae Hong Son province.

Recent Seismic Activity in Myanmar

The division also reported three smaller earthquakes in Myanmar on Wednesday:

  • 12:24 AM – Magnitude 4.1
  • 11:40 AM – Magnitude 4.6
  • 5:27 PM – Magnitude 4.1

These quakes follow a major 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28 March. Since then, a total of 573 aftershocks have been recorded as of 7:00 AM on Thursday:

  • Magnitude 1.0–2.9: 248 occurrences
  • Magnitude 3.0–3.9: 229 occurrences
  • Magnitude 4.0–4.9: 80 occurrences
  • Magnitude 5.0–5.9: 15 occurrences
  • Magnitude 6.0–6.9: 0 occurrences
  • Magnitude 7.0 and above: 1 occurrence

Myanmar hit by moderate 5.1-magnitude earthquake on Thursday

What to Expect from a 5.1-Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake is considered moderate and can cause noticeable effects in affected areas:

  • Felt by most people in the vicinity
  • Noticeable shaking of indoor objects and light fixtures
  • Minor damage possible to poorly built structures
  • Objects may fall from shelves or be knocked over

Well-constructed buildings typically experience little to no damage from this level of seismic activity.

The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation and will issue updates if any tremors are felt in Thailand or nearby regions.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy