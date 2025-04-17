Myanmar hit by moderate 5.1-magnitude earthquake on Thursday

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck Myanmar on Thursday afternoon, according to Thailand’s Meteorological Department. No tremors were felt in Thailand.
The Earthquake Monitoring Division of the department reported that the quake occurred at 1:32 PM at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located approximately 316 kilometres northwest of Pang Ma Pha district in Mae Hong Son province.
The division also reported three smaller earthquakes in Myanmar on Wednesday:
These quakes follow a major 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on 28 March. Since then, a total of 573 aftershocks have been recorded as of 7:00 AM on Thursday:
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake is considered moderate and can cause noticeable effects in affected areas:
Well-constructed buildings typically experience little to no damage from this level of seismic activity.
The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation and will issue updates if any tremors are felt in Thailand or nearby regions.