Myanmar hit by moderate 5.1-magnitude earthquake on Thursday

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck Myanmar on Thursday afternoon, according to Thailand’s Meteorological Department. No tremors were felt in Thailand.

Earthquake Details and Location

The Earthquake Monitoring Division of the department reported that the quake occurred at 1:32 PM at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located approximately 316 kilometres northwest of Pang Ma Pha district in Mae Hong Son province.

Recent Seismic Activity in Myanmar

The division also reported three smaller earthquakes in Myanmar on Wednesday: