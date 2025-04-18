Hot weather and gusty winds sweep upper Thailand, thundershowers in the South

It urged residents in the upper regions to take care of their health amid the high temperatures and to remain alert for potentially severe weather conditions accompanied by strong winds.
Meanwhile, a westerly wind system is influencing the Andaman Sea and southern Thailand, triggering scattered thundershowers across southern provinces. Residents in these areas are advised to stay cautious of sudden weather changes and possible thunderstorms.
Wave heights are expected to reach around 1 metre and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing through stormy areas, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 35-38°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, and Nakhon Ratchasima; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 36-39°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 36-39°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in the afternoon and evening; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 35-38°C.