Hot weather and gusty winds sweep upper Thailand, thundershowers in the South

It urged residents in the upper regions to take care of their health amid the high temperatures and to remain alert for potentially severe weather conditions accompanied by strong winds.

Meanwhile, a westerly wind system is influencing the Andaman Sea and southern Thailand, triggering scattered thundershowers across southern provinces. Residents in these areas are advised to stay cautious of sudden weather changes and possible thunderstorms.

Wave heights are expected to reach around 1 metre and over 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing through stormy areas, the department warned.