3.6-magnitude quake recorded in Laos, 225 km from Chiang Rai

A mild 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Laos on Friday morning (April 18), according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake occurred at 9:40 a.m. in Laos, with a magnitude of 3.6 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter was located at latitude 21.995° North and longitude 101.655° East, approximately 225 kilometers northeast of Chiang Khong District in Chiang Rai Province.

There have been no reports of tremors felt or property damage in Thailand at the time of reporting, the department said.