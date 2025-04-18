Over 250 killed in 1,495 road accidents during Songkran holiday

A total of 253 people lost their lives and 1,495 were injured in road accidents during the Songkran holiday period from 11 to 17 April, according to the Road Safety Operation Centre.
The centre, which operates under Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, reported on Friday that 1,538 accidents were recorded nationwide over the seven-day period.
Bangkok saw the highest number of fatalities with 19 deaths, while only six provinces — Nakhon Nayok, Phichit, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, and Sing Buri — reported no road deaths, the centre said.
Phatthalung recorded the highest number of accidents and injuries during the holiday.
Motorcycles were involved in 84.11% of the accidents, with most crashes occurring on straight roads (89.80%), followed by highways (44.22%), village roads (29.25%), and city streets (14.29%).
The peak time for accidents was between 6.01pm and 9pm (18.37%), followed by 9.01am to noon (17.69%) and 3.01pm to 6pm.
Anutin said that the number of accidents had decreased compared to the same period last year, and credited cooperation among agencies for helping reduce the death toll.