Over 250 killed in 1,495 road accidents during Songkran holiday

A total of 253 people lost their lives and 1,495 were injured in road accidents during the Songkran holiday period from 11 to 17 April, according to the Road Safety Operation Centre.

The centre, which operates under Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, reported on Friday that 1,538 accidents were recorded nationwide over the seven-day period.

Bangkok saw the highest number of fatalities with 19 deaths, while only six provinces — Nakhon Nayok, Phichit, Phuket, Ranong, Satun, and Sing Buri — reported no road deaths, the centre said.

Phatthalung recorded the highest number of accidents and injuries during the holiday.