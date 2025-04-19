Hot weather, gusty winds, and thunderstorms forecast across Thailand

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 20-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-39°C.

Northeast: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin and Nakhon Ratchasima; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 35-40°C.

Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 37-40°C.

East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 34-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.

Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in the afternoon and evening; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 36-38°C.