Six Indian-Pakistani nationals arrested for kidnapping three Indian men for ransom

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) on Friday rescued three Indian men held hostage at a safe house in Soi Santikram 8, Muang district of Samut Prakan province.

Police also arrested six suspects—five Indians and one Pakistani—at the safe house and a condo in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province, for allegedly kidnapping the victims and demanding a ransom of 2.5 million rupees (about 900,000 baht) from the victims’ families.

On April 14, Sanjeev (last name withheld), a 27-year-old Indian national, alerted the police that his friends—Ramesh and Amandeep—had disappeared after being picked up by an Indian man outside their hotel in Bangkok’s Silom area. They were supposed to travel to Vietnam but were instead taken to a safe house in Samut Prakan province.

On April 16, Ramesh’s sister contacted Sanjeev via WhatsApp, saying she received a ransom demand from a man named Sandhu, who claimed to be holding Ramesh and Amandeep and threatened harm if the ransom was not paid.

Police traced the suspect’s number to a condo in Chonburi, where they found evidence of WhatsApp calls and messages sent to the victims’ families. Investigators subsequently located the victims tied up in the house in Samut Prakan.