45 used but dangerous explosive rounds found by roadside in Chanthaburi

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Chanthaburi Provincial Police on Saturday recovered 45 used military-grade explosive rounds that had been dumped by the roadside in Khao Khitchakut District, Chanthaburi Province. The explosives will be safely destroyed at a naval base.
Earlier on Saturday morning (April 19), local residents alerted authorities to a suspicious sack left near the Kha Khim–Khlong Pong Road in Moo 4 of Chanthaklem Subdistrict.
Police called in the EOD team to inspect the sack and secured the area to keep civilians at a safe distance.
Upon inspection, officials found a total of 45 military-grade explosive rounds, including 42 M79 (40mm) grenades and three 60mm mortar shells.
An official stated that all the explosives appeared to be duds — meaning they had been used but failed to detonate. Although the fuses had been destroyed, the explosive material inside remained intact and still posed a significant danger.
The team carefully placed the ordnance in sand-filled containers to prevent accidental detonation during transport and cleared the area by noon.
The recovered explosives will be transferred to Naval Training Field No. 16, where they will be safely destroyed during an upcoming military exercise.
Pol Lt Col Thanwa Wongnum, from the EOD unit, warned the public not to collect or attempt to sell explosive devices, as doing so is illegal and could result in fatal accidents. He urged anyone who finds suspicious objects to report them to the authorities immediately.