45 used but dangerous explosive rounds found by roadside in Chanthaburi

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Chanthaburi Provincial Police on Saturday recovered 45 used military-grade explosive rounds that had been dumped by the roadside in Khao Khitchakut District, Chanthaburi Province. The explosives will be safely destroyed at a naval base.

Earlier on Saturday morning (April 19), local residents alerted authorities to a suspicious sack left near the Kha Khim–Khlong Pong Road in Moo 4 of Chanthaklem Subdistrict.

Police called in the EOD team to inspect the sack and secured the area to keep civilians at a safe distance.

Upon inspection, officials found a total of 45 military-grade explosive rounds, including 42 M79 (40mm) grenades and three 60mm mortar shells.