Sinkhole and fissure emerge in Krabi following earthquake

The sinkhole, measuring 20 by 20 metres, and a long fissure spanning more than four rai, were discovered behind the Theppitak chicken farm. In the chicken coop area, cracks were found in the floor at two locations, and a beam had subsided by approximately one centimetre.

Initially, the Moo 10 village headman, Thanapol Rampoey, cordoned off the danger zone and prohibited villagers from entering the area.