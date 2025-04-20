Over 15 earthquakes reported in North Thailand and Myanmar border

Most of the tremors were centred in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Myanmar. The strongest recorded quake had a magnitude of 3.3 and struck at 1.41am (Thai time), with its epicentre located in Myanmar at latitude 21.732°N and longitude 96.118°E.

Several other quakes exceeded 2.5 in magnitude, such as a 3.0-magnitude tremor at 5.14am and a 2.7-magnitude quake at 9.46am, both occurring near the Myanmar border.

In addition, minor earthquakes were detected within Thailand’s borders, including one in Chiang Mai’s Samoeng district (magnitude 1.9) and another in Mae Hong Son’s Pai district, with magnitudes ranging between 1.6 and 2.3.