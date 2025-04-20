Over 15 earthquakes reported in North Thailand and Myanmar border

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s Earthquake Observation Division reported on Sunday that over 15 earthquakes had occurred between 0.34am and 9.46am today.
Most of the tremors were centred in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Myanmar. The strongest recorded quake had a magnitude of 3.3 and struck at 1.41am (Thai time), with its epicentre located in Myanmar at latitude 21.732°N and longitude 96.118°E.
Several other quakes exceeded 2.5 in magnitude, such as a 3.0-magnitude tremor at 5.14am and a 2.7-magnitude quake at 9.46am, both occurring near the Myanmar border.
In addition, minor earthquakes were detected within Thailand’s borders, including one in Chiang Mai’s Samoeng district (magnitude 1.9) and another in Mae Hong Son’s Pai district, with magnitudes ranging between 1.6 and 2.3.
There have been no initial reports of damage or impact on the public from this series of earthquakes. However, authorities are closely monitoring the situation due to the frequency of the quakes in a short span of time, which may indicate movement along fault lines in the area.
Residents in the northern region, especially those living near fault lines, are advised to stay updated with announcements from TMD.