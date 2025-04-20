Bangkokians to experience Zero Shadow Day on April 27

Bangkokians may witness the celestial phenomenon known as Zero Shadow Day at 12:16 p.m. on April 27, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has announced.

However, many residents of Bangkok may be unable to observe the event — known scientifically as the subsolar point — as the Meteorological Department predicts cloud cover and possible thunderstorms in Bangkok and surrounding provinces on that day.

The subsolar point refers to the location on Earth where the Sun is positioned directly overhead, with its rays striking the surface at a 90-degree angle. During this brief moment, vertical objects cast no shadow.