Bangkokians to experience Zero Shadow Day on April 27

Bangkokians may witness the celestial phenomenon known as Zero Shadow Day at 12:16 p.m. on April 27, the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has announced.
However, many residents of Bangkok may be unable to observe the event — known scientifically as the subsolar point — as the Meteorological Department predicts cloud cover and possible thunderstorms in Bangkok and surrounding provinces on that day.
The subsolar point refers to the location on Earth where the Sun is positioned directly overhead, with its rays striking the surface at a 90-degree angle. During this brief moment, vertical objects cast no shadow.
Although the Sun will be directly overhead, the Meteorological Department does not expect temperatures to peak for the year. Forecasts suggest that the temperature will range between 33 to 36 degrees Celsius, due to cloud cover.
According to NARIT, the Zero Shadow phenomenon began in Thailand on April 4 this year. The first subsolar point occurred in Betong district, Yala, at 12:19 p.m. on that date.
The final subsolar point in Thailand for 2025 will take place in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, on May 22 at 12:17 p.m., NARIT added.