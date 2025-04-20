SAO rubble demolition 50% complete, 18 human remains found





Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, confirmed that multiple cases of human remains have been forwarded for analysis to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Office of Police Forensic Science.

Thai authorities have coordinated with the Myanmar embassy to collect DNA samples for comparison. A total of 97 DNA samples have been gathered so far, she said.

She emphasised that authorities are committed to dismantling the entire collapsed structure in order to recover all victims and remains, ensuring they can be properly identified and returned to their families.

“This task requires meticulous and cautious work, which may extend the overall timeframe for full demolition,” she added.

Tavida also mentioned that local business owners on the side of the closed roads have been in discussions with authorities to explore ways of reopening access and facilitating business operations.

However, she said that a full reopening is not yet possible due to the ongoing demolition and the continued presence of medical teams and related agencies who must remain on standby.