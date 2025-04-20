SAO rubble demolition 50% complete, 18 human remains found

Authorities continue to search for victims trapped beneath the rubble following the building’s collapse caused by the March 28 earthquake. Efforts are also underway to ease traffic congestion in the surrounding area.
Suriyachai Rawiwan, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), reported that 18 sets of human remains, along with some personal belongings, have been sent to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Office of Police Forensic Science for identification.
He added that more than 242 truckloads of debris have been removed from the site, significantly reducing the height and extent of the collapsed structure in each zone.
“Today’s plan includes accelerating the debris removal across all four zones, with a particular focus on Zone C, which is difficult to access,” he said, noting that the frequency of truck runs would be increased to expedite the operation.
In Zones A and B, roughly one metre remains to be cleared to reach the designated area where international teams previously detected signs of life. A significant number of victims are believed to be located in this section, he added.
Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, confirmed that multiple cases of human remains have been forwarded for analysis to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Office of Police Forensic Science.
Thai authorities have coordinated with the Myanmar embassy to collect DNA samples for comparison. A total of 97 DNA samples have been gathered so far, she said.
She emphasised that authorities are committed to dismantling the entire collapsed structure in order to recover all victims and remains, ensuring they can be properly identified and returned to their families.
“This task requires meticulous and cautious work, which may extend the overall timeframe for full demolition,” she added.
Tavida also mentioned that local business owners on the side of the closed roads have been in discussions with authorities to explore ways of reopening access and facilitating business operations.
However, she said that a full reopening is not yet possible due to the ongoing demolition and the continued presence of medical teams and related agencies who must remain on standby.