PM urges multinational cooperation to overcome global challenges

At the 81st session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on Monday, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called for strengthened international cooperation at all levels to address today’s pressing global challenges.

Paetongtarn said countries worldwide are facing serious cross-border threats, including natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, climate change, and transnational crime.

The Thai premier was speaking to ministers from across Asia and the Pacific attending the session, which runs from April 21-25 in Bangkok under the theme “Regional cooperation for resilient and sustainable urban development in Asia and the Pacific.” It aims to foster discussion on current and emerging policy issues surrounding the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 17 interconnected targets aimed at addressing global challenges.

“These issues affect peace, stability, and security, as well as international and regional development, which means they affect each and every one of us.