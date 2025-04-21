PM urges multinational cooperation to overcome global challenges

At the 81st session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on Monday, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has called for strengthened international cooperation at all levels to address today’s pressing global challenges.
Paetongtarn said countries worldwide are facing serious cross-border threats, including natural disasters, geopolitical tensions, climate change, and transnational crime.
The Thai premier was speaking to ministers from across Asia and the Pacific attending the session, which runs from April 21-25 in Bangkok under the theme “Regional cooperation for resilient and sustainable urban development in Asia and the Pacific.” It aims to foster discussion on current and emerging policy issues surrounding the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a set of 17 interconnected targets aimed at addressing global challenges.
“These issues affect peace, stability, and security, as well as international and regional development, which means they affect each and every one of us.
“Solving and addressing these issues requires us to strengthen cooperation at all levels,” she said.
Paetongtarn highlighted the importance of multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, ESCAP, ASEAN, BIMSTEC, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and the Asia Cooperation Dialogue, saying “they are more crucial than ever” in helping nations achieve resilience and inclusive, sustainable development, and to attain the SDGs.
She also referred to the importance of international aid and dialogue in the aftermath of the devastating 8.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar and severely affected Thailand on 28 March.
The Thai PM said Thailand has shared, and will continue to share, its development strategies with allies to support collaborative growth.
“Thailand believes that regional cooperation must proceed in tandem with national action.
“Meanwhile, public-private partnerships and multi-stakeholder collaboration are essential to driving sustainable and inclusive development goals,” she reiterated.
The PM added that Thailand is striving to meet the SDGs through key strategies focused on three main areas: food security, the creative economy promoted through soft power, and the green economy.
Thailand is ready to be “the kitchen of the world”, while also aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2065, she explained.
Thailand has made progress towards the SDGs, ranking 45th globally in the SDG Index 2024, thanks to advances in health and education. However, major challenges remain in areas such as inequality, justice, and environmental sustainability.