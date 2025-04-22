Scorching heat and isolated thundershowers expected across Thailand

A heat low-pressure system over upper Thailand is causing hot to very hot conditions during the day, while the prevailing southerly and southwesterly winds bring isolated thundershowers and gusty winds, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday.
It urged residents in the upper regions to take care of their health due to the intense heat and be cautious of potentially severe weather with strong winds.
In the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea, southeasterly wind is bringing isolated thundershowers, the department said. Waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about 1 metre in height and may exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid stormy areas.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan and Tak; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-40°C.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram and Surin; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 37-39°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 38-40°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 27-29°C, maximum 36-38°C.