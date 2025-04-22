Scorching heat and isolated thundershowers expected across Thailand

A heat low-pressure system over upper Thailand is causing hot to very hot conditions during the day, while the prevailing southerly and southwesterly winds bring isolated thundershowers and gusty winds, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday.

It urged residents in the upper regions to take care of their health due to the intense heat and be cautious of potentially severe weather with strong winds.

In the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea, southeasterly wind is bringing isolated thundershowers, the department said. Waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach about 1 metre in height and may exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid stormy areas.