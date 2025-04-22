Inside Thailand’s THB 80-billion underground gambling kickback system: The untouchable web of power, money, and politics

As the government scrambles to find new sources of revenue for the national treasury, one massive underground economy continues to operate unchecked — generating tens of billions of baht annually without ever entering the budget or tax system.

The Nation dives deep into the "gambling kickback" network, one of the most powerful illicit business systems in Thailand.



The kickback economy: An 80-billion-baht shadow system

Investigations reveal that Thailand's illegal gambling industry is worth approximately 1.1 trillion baht annually. From this, a shadowy kickback system has emerged, valued at around 80 billion baht per year. None of this money is taxed, audited, or subjected to legal scrutiny.

According to confidential documents cited by Post Today, the structure of kickback payments in Thailand is divided into two main sectors:

1. Physical gambling dens

Kickback rate: 5–8% of revenue

Estimated annual kickbacks: 30–48 billion baht

2. Online gambling platforms

Kickback rate: 3–6% of revenue

Estimated annual kickbacks: 15–30 billion baht

Total estimated annual kickbacks: 45–78 billion baht

Post Today reports that these funds are neither taxed nor traceable, and recipients are legally untouchable.