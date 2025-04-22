Novice monk killed as gunmen open fire on police vehicle in Songkhla

Officials stated that the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., when the attackers fired upon a four-door Isuzu pickup truck driven by Pol Lt Watthana Chumapan, an officer from Saba Yoi Police Station. He was escorting six monks and novices collecting alms in the Saba Yoi municipal area.

The shooting took place on Suan On Road in Ban Khlong Rian village, approximately 500 meters from Wat Khula temple. Watthana returned fire with both a rifle and a handgun before fleeing the scene and taking the injured to Saba Yoi Hospital.

Novice monk Phongkorn Chumapan, 16, Watthana’s son, succumbed to his injuries, while novice monk Phokanit Morasilp, 12, a resident of Nakhon Si Thammarat province, sustained minor injuries.

Police forces are now actively pursuing the perpetrators. The motive and identities of the attackers remain unknown.