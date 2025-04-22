Two ex-prosecutors jailed for aiding Red Bull heir in hit-and-run case





Defendants Accused of Altering Investigation to Drop Charges

The eight defendants were charged with violating the Thai Criminal Code and the anti-corruption law by tampering with police investigative evidence to facilitate the dismissal of charges against Vorayuth following the 3 September 2012 incident.

Details of the Fatal Hit-and-Run

On 3 September 2012, Vorayuth Yoovidhya was allegedly driving his Ferrari at high speed in Bangkok when he struck and killed Police Sergeant Major Wichian Klanprasert, who was riding a motorcycle.

The force of the impact reportedly dragged the officer's body for a considerable distance. Vorayuth allegedly fled the scene without stopping to offer assistance.

Years of Delays and Missed Court Appearances

Over several years, Vorayuth repeatedly failed to appear in court, citing illness or overseas obligations. This led to prolonged delays and the expiration of the statute of limitations on several charges:

Speeding: Expired in 2013

Failing to stop and assist a victim: Expired in 2017

Arrest Warrant and Public Backlash

An arrest warrant was finally issued in April 2017 after Vorayuth failed to appear in court for the eighth time. By that point, he had reportedly fled Thailand. Interpol issued a red notice for his arrest at the request of Thai authorities.

In July 2020, the decision by Thai prosecutors to drop all remaining charges against Vorayuth caused widespread public outrage, seen as a prime example of impunity for the wealthy and well-connected.

Prosecutors’ Decision Reviewed After Outcry

Following public backlash and the emergence of new evidence regarding the car’s speed, the Office of the Attorney General announced a review of the decision to drop the charges.

In September 2024, eight individuals were formally charged at the Central Corruption Court for allegedly mishandling the investigation, altering case files, and assisting Vorayuth in evading justice. All eight pleaded not guilty.

Vorayuth Remains at Large

As of April 2025, Vorayuth Yoovidhya remains a fugitive. The only remaining charge against him is reckless driving causing death, which carries a statute of limitations until 2027.

