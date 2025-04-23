Extreme heat, gusty winds and thundershowers forecast across Thailand

A low-pressure heat cell is covering the upper Northeast of Thailand and Laos, bringing hot to very hot conditions during the day, while the prevailing southerly and southwesterly winds bring isolated thundershowers and gusty winds, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Wednesday.
It urged residents in the upper regions to take care of their health due to the extreme heat and be aware of severe weather conditions, including strong winds.
In addition, southeasterly wind is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, with isolated heavy rain expected. Wave heights in the Andaman Sea are likely to reach about 1 metre, and more than 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 37-40°C.
Northeast: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 37-40°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 37-40°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 34-38°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 27-29°C, maximum 35-38°C.