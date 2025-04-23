Extreme heat, gusty winds and thundershowers forecast across Thailand

A low-pressure heat cell is covering the upper Northeast of Thailand and Laos, bringing hot to very hot conditions during the day, while the prevailing southerly and southwesterly winds bring isolated thundershowers and gusty winds, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Wednesday.

It urged residents in the upper regions to take care of their health due to the extreme heat and be aware of severe weather conditions, including strong winds.

In addition, southeasterly wind is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, with isolated heavy rain expected. Wave heights in the Andaman Sea are likely to reach about 1 metre, and more than 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid thundershowers.