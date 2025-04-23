Storage building of Nakhon Pathom wax museum burns down

A storage building at the Thai Human Imagery Museum in Nakhon Pathom was damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning, destroying several figures inside, police said.

Pol Lt Col Chavalit Pupaniad, deputy chief of Nakhon Chaisri Police Station, said the fire broke out at around 6.30am within the museum’s compound in Moo 1 village, Tambon Khun Kaew, Nakhon Chaisri district, Nakhon Pathom.

Ten fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters spent about two hours bringing the blaze under control.

Chavalit said the fire started on the ground floor of the three-storey building and quickly spread to the second floor.