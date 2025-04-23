ISOC reveals motive behind Songkhla attack that killed one novice monk and injured two others

The attack occurred on Tuesday (April 22) morning, when assailants opened fire on a 4-door pickup truck driven by Pol Lt Watthana Chumapan, a police officer from Saba Yoi Police Station. The vehicle was transporting six monks and novices on their morning alms round.
Novice monk Wongsakorn, 16, Watthana’s son, succumbed to his injuries, while novice monk Phokanit, 12, and senior monk Boonsong, 70, sustained minor injuries.
Lt Gen Surathep Nukaew, Director of Coordination Centre 5 under ISOC, on Wednesday revealed that the shooting could be linked to a recent wave of violence targeting civilians in the Southern region.
According to Surathep, the violence stems from the April 18 shooting of Abdulroning Latheh, a former ustaz (Islamic teacher), in Su-Ngai Kolok district, Narathiwat province. Following his death, misinformation spread rapidly through both word-of-mouth and online channels associated with separatist movements, alleging state involvement due to Latheh’s past record with security agencies.
"After Latheh was shot, false narratives quickly emerged blaming the authorities," explained Surathep. “This misinformation campaign was part of an internal rift within the BRN separatist movement — a power struggle between old and new leadership factions. The conflict led to retaliatory attacks, particularly targeting Buddhists, as a provocative response.”
While some BRN leaders reportedly disagreed with these violent tactics, the spread of rumors triggered immediate retaliatory operations, including the shooting of monks and novices at Wat Guhra in Saba Yoi, Songkhla province, and attacks in Waeng district, Narathiwat province.
Regarding the bomb attack on April 20 near the fence of Khok Khian Police Station in Narathiwat, which injured several Muslim students, ISOC believes it was likely a mistake. Such incidents harm the militants' public support, and the group has since faced condemnation from multiple parties.
Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday condemned the perpetrators of the recent shooting of Buddhist monks and novices in Songkhla province.
As the head of the national legislature, he strongly denounced anyone who causes harm to any religion, as such acts affect the hearts and minds of all people and are worthy of condemnation.
He called on the government and relevant authorities to urgently apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice, emphasizing that religious matters deeply affect the public's emotions and must be treated with utmost sensitivity. He urged authorities to act swiftly to ease public anxiety and reduce misunderstandings.
Regarding efforts to resolve conflict in the southern border provinces, the House Speaker acknowledged that while the government has taken ongoing steps, the approach may not yet be addressing the root causes. He stressed the need for a comprehensive and earnest solution that tackles all aspects — including education, the economy, social issues, and justice — as problems originating in just two or three provinces in the Deep South can ultimately affect the entire nation. Therefore, he urged the government to prioritize the issue and strive for a more effective resolution.