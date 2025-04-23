ISOC reveals motive behind Songkhla attack that killed one novice monk and injured two others

The attack occurred on Tuesday (April 22) morning, when assailants opened fire on a 4-door pickup truck driven by Pol Lt Watthana Chumapan, a police officer from Saba Yoi Police Station. The vehicle was transporting six monks and novices on their morning alms round.

Novice monk Wongsakorn, 16, Watthana’s son, succumbed to his injuries, while novice monk Phokanit, 12, and senior monk Boonsong, 70, sustained minor injuries.

Lt Gen Surathep Nukaew, Director of Coordination Centre 5 under ISOC, on Wednesday revealed that the shooting could be linked to a recent wave of violence targeting civilians in the Southern region.

According to Surathep, the violence stems from the April 18 shooting of Abdulroning Latheh, a former ustaz (Islamic teacher), in Su-Ngai Kolok district, Narathiwat province. Following his death, misinformation spread rapidly through both word-of-mouth and online channels associated with separatist movements, alleging state involvement due to Latheh’s past record with security agencies.