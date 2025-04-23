China celebrates 50-year tie with Thailand with song honouring Thai princess

Chinese state-owned media conglomerate, China Media Group (CMG), has released a specially composed song to honour Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand.

The song, titled Thai-Chinese Brotherhood Chain, was written in the Thai language and produced by Sarawut Lertpanyanuch, a well-known Thai composer recognised for his work on musical theatre and royal compositions.

Featuring both Thai and Chinese traditional instruments, such as the ranat ek and guzheng, the song is said to achieve a smooth, harmonious blend, according to CMG. It is now available to stream online.

“On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, CMG has produced a special music video to honour HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who has long carried out royal duties in the field of Thai-Chinese relations, acting as a cultural bridge connecting the people of both nations,” the group wrote on its Facebook page.

CMG said the song was inspired by the princess’s remark: “Chinese and Thai are brothers and sisters, continuing forever.”