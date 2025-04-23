Lampang hottest in Thailand on Tuesday: Meteorological Department

The Meteorological Department reported that four districts in Thailand experienced temperatures exceeding 40°C on Tuesday, with Thoen district in Lampang recording the highest.
In an announcement on Wednesday, the department said that although Bangkok and surrounding provinces were not among the top ten hottest areas, the capital still saw temperatures rise to 38°C, measured in Klong Luang district, Pathum Thani.
Top 10 Hottest Districts on Tuesday:
The department also noted that temperatures in southern provinces were moderated by moderate to heavy rainfall.