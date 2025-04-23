Lampang hottest in Thailand on Tuesday: Meteorological Department

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23, 2025

Lampang's Thoen district hit 40.6°C, making it Thailand's hottest spot on Tuesday. Bangkok reached 38°C, while southern provinces saw cooling rains.

The Meteorological Department reported that four districts in Thailand experienced temperatures exceeding 40°C on Tuesday, with Thoen district in Lampang recording the highest.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the department said that although Bangkok and surrounding provinces were not among the top ten hottest areas, the capital still saw temperatures rise to 38°C, measured in Klong Luang district, Pathum Thani.

 

Top 10 Hottest Districts on Tuesday:

  1. Thoen, Lampang: 40.6°C
  2. Mueang, Mae Hong Son: 40.5°C
  3. Chai Badan, Lop Buri: 40.4°C
  4. Mueang, Lampang: 40.3°C
  5. Mueang, Nakhon Sawan: 39.9°C
  6. Mueang, Mukdahan: 39.8°C
  7. Mueang, Udon Thani: 39.8°C
  8. Mueang, Nong Khai: 39.8°C
  9. Mueang, Tak: 39.8°C
  10. Sawang Wirawong, Ubon Ratchathani: 39.6°C

The department also noted that temperatures in southern provinces were moderated by moderate to heavy rainfall.
 

