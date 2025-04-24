Upper Thailand faces heatwave and thunderstorms, high waves expected in the South

A low-pressure heat cell over upper Thailand is causing hot to very hot daytime temperatures on Thursday while the southerly and southwesterly winds are bringing isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds to the regions.
Residents are advised to stay hydrated, protect themselves from the heat, and be cautious of sudden severe weather conditions, the Thai Meteorological Department said in today's weather forecast.
In the South, southwesterly and southeasterly winds continue to influence the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea. Isolated heavy rain is expected, with sea waves reaching around 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid navigating near thunderstorms, the department warned.
Between April 26–29, a moderate high-pressure system from China will spread over Vietnam and the South China Sea, creating a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over upper Thailand. This weather pattern may lead to summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, lightning strikes, and isolated heavy rain, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Tak and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-28 degrees Celsius, maximum 37-40°C.
Northeast: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-28°C, maximum 37-40°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 37-40°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 25-29°C, maximum 34-38°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 27-29°C, maximum 35-39°C.