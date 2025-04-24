Upper Thailand faces heatwave and thunderstorms, high waves expected in the South

A low-pressure heat cell over upper Thailand is causing hot to very hot daytime temperatures on Thursday while the southerly and southwesterly winds are bringing isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds to the regions.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, protect themselves from the heat, and be cautious of sudden severe weather conditions, the Thai Meteorological Department said in today's weather forecast.

In the South, southwesterly and southeasterly winds continue to influence the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea. Isolated heavy rain is expected, with sea waves reaching around 1 metre, and more than 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to avoid navigating near thunderstorms, the department warned.

Between April 26–29, a moderate high-pressure system from China will spread over Vietnam and the South China Sea, creating a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over upper Thailand. This weather pattern may lead to summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, lightning strikes, and isolated heavy rain, the department said.