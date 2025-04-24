Don't panic: Thailand to conduct emergency alert tests via cell broadcast next month

THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2025

Residents in selected test areas will receive a test alert on their mobile phones, including both sound and on-screen message notifications

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has announced official dates for testing its emergency alert system via Cell Broadcast. The tests will take place at three levels—small, medium, and large—on May 2, 7, and 13, 2025. 

Residents in selected test areas will receive a test alert on their mobile phones, including both sound and on-screen message notifications, the department said.

Don\'t panic: Thailand to conduct emergency alert tests via cell broadcast next month

The test schedule is as follows, all beginning at 1:00 PM:

Friday, May 2, 2025 – Small-scale test (indoors) in five locations:

  • Chiang Rai Provincial Hall
  • Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Hall
  • Suphan Buri Provincial Hall
  • Songkhla Provincial Hall
  • Government Complex, Buildings A & B, Bangkok

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 – Medium-scale test (district level) in five locations:

  • Mueang District, Lampang Province
  • Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province
  • Mueang District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province
  • Mueang District, Surat Thani Province
  • Din Daeng District, Bangkok

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – Large-scale test (province-wide) in five provinces:

  • Chiang Mai
  • Udon Thani
  • Ayutthaya
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Bangkok

During these tests, mobile phones in the test areas will emit a loud alert tone accompanied by the following message:

"ทดสอบแจ้งเตือนภัย Cell Broadcast จากกรมป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย (ปภ.) โปรดอย่าตื่นตระหนก
This is a test message from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). No action required."

The public is advised not to panic, as these are routine system tests to ensure readiness for real emergencies, the department said.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy