Don\'t panic: Thailand to conduct emergency alert tests via cell broadcast next month

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has announced official dates for testing its emergency alert system via Cell Broadcast. The tests will take place at three levels—small, medium, and large—on May 2, 7, and 13, 2025.
Residents in selected test areas will receive a test alert on their mobile phones, including both sound and on-screen message notifications, the department said.
The test schedule is as follows, all beginning at 1:00 PM:
Friday, May 2, 2025 – Small-scale test (indoors) in five locations:
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 – Medium-scale test (district level) in five locations:
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – Large-scale test (province-wide) in five provinces:
During these tests, mobile phones in the test areas will emit a loud alert tone accompanied by the following message:
"ทดสอบแจ้งเตือนภัย Cell Broadcast จากกรมป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย (ปภ.) โปรดอย่าตื่นตระหนก
This is a test message from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). No action required."
The public is advised not to panic, as these are routine system tests to ensure readiness for real emergencies, the department said.