Don\'t panic: Thailand to conduct emergency alert tests via cell broadcast next month

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has announced official dates for testing its emergency alert system via Cell Broadcast. The tests will take place at three levels—small, medium, and large—on May 2, 7, and 13, 2025.

Residents in selected test areas will receive a test alert on their mobile phones, including both sound and on-screen message notifications, the department said.

The test schedule is as follows, all beginning at 1:00 PM:

Friday, May 2, 2025 – Small-scale test (indoors) in five locations:

Chiang Rai Provincial Hall

Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Hall

Suphan Buri Provincial Hall

Songkhla Provincial Hall

Government Complex, Buildings A & B, Bangkok

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 – Medium-scale test (district level) in five locations:

Mueang District, Lampang Province

Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan Province

Mueang District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Mueang District, Surat Thani Province

Din Daeng District, Bangkok

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – Large-scale test (province-wide) in five provinces: